Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 615 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 10,120,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,079,684. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

