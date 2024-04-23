Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 312 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

