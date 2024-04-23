Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,433 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,528,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

