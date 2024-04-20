Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
VALU stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
