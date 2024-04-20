Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 1.0 %

VALU stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Value Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.