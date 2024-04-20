IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of IEX opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

