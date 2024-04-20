Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

SYPR opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

