Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.42 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.51.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

