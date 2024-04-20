Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $4.76 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
