Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of PFO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
