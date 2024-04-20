VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 108.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

