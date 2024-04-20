VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 108.69%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
