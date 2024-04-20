Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

