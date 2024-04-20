ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 0.3 %

ASP Isotopes stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.03. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 761.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

