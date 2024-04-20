M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

