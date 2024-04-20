Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

