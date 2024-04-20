Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFLI. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.53. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.