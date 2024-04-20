Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.15. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of £53.96 million, a P/E ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 0.62.
