Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.15. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of £53.96 million, a P/E ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

