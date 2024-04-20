Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.01. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,004.73). 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

