Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
