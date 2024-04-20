Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

