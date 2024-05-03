Citigroup Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

