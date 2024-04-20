Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

