First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCR.UN

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

About First Capital Realty

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.09 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.