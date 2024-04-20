HSBC Begins Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

HLN stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

