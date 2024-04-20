Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 437,369 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

