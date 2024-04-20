GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,761,000 after buying an additional 2,365,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.45 and a beta of 1.13.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

