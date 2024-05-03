Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.09.

CMI opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.19. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

