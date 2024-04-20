The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.93.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

