Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of HALL opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

