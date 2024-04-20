Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 614 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 551.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £255.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4,723.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.22) and a one year high of GBX 822.12 ($10.23).

In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($372,808.35). Also, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). Insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock worth $142,388,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

