CIBC Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.48.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

