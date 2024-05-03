Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $14,058.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $15,079.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $14,999.80.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

