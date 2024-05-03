Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,151.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ORN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

