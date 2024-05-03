Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $436,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,063 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,963,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 279,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

