adidas AG Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADDYY

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $120.80 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.