Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Issued By William Blair

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Chegg has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 5.3% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

