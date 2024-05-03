Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

