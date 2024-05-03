10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.29 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806 in the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

