Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

