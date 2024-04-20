FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,181 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

