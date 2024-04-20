Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 1.6 %

ECO opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

