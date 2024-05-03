Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.12.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

