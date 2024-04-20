Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.90.

NYSE DPZ opened at $473.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day moving average of $414.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

