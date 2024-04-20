IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

