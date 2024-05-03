First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Sanofi stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,686. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

