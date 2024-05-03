First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 6.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SK Telecom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SKM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 16,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

