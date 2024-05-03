Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,196. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.33. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

About Central Japan Railway

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.