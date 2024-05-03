Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,196. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.33. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
About Central Japan Railway
