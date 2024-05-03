Guild (GHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.82 million. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guild Stock Performance
Guild stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
