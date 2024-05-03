First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 185,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

