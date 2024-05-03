First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.