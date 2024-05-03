GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

GBank Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS GBFH traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. GBank Financial has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on GBank Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

