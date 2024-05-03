Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 312,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,402. The stock has a market cap of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

