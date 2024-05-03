Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
EDIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 312,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,402. The stock has a market cap of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Editas Medicine
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.